Paddy, Wheat Procurement Touch All Time High

Wheat and paddy procurement touched all time high during the kharif and rabi seasons

Government has procured 889 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy during the ongoing Kharif season 2020-21 till September 5, 2021 against the procurement of 764 LMT of paddy during last year corresponding period's purchase.

This is an all time high procurement of paddy, surpassing the previous high of 773 LMT, which was done in the kharif marketing season of 2019-20.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, the procurement has benefitted around 130 lakh farmers as they received minimum support price (MSP) value of Rs 1,67,960 crore.

Under the Rabi marketing season of 2021-22, which has recently concluded, wheat procurement till August 18, 2021 was 433 LMT, which too touched the all time high levels.

The previous high was wheat procurement was 389.93 LMT, which was achieved during the Rabi marketing season of 2020-21.

About 49.20 farmers have benefitted from the ongoing Rabi marketing season procurement operations as they have received MSP value of Rs 85,603 crore, the statement added.