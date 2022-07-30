Over 4 Crore Income Tax Return Filed So Far With Deadline Ending Tomorrow

Over 4 crore income tax return filed so far

The Income Tax Department said that more than 4 crore returns had been filed through the e-filing portal until Friday for the financial year 2021-22, despite a widespread request for the deadline to be extended beyond July 31.

"Over 4.09 crore ITRs filed till July 28, 2022, & more than 36 lakh ITRs filed on July 28, 2022, itself. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is July 31, 2022. Please file your ITR now; if not filed as yet. Avoid late fees," the department said in a tweet.

Over 4.09 crore ITRs filed till 28th July, 2022 & more than 36 lakh ITRs filed on 28th July, 2022 itself.

The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022.

Please file your ITR now, if not filed as yet. Avoid late fee.

— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 29, 2022

ITR filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. Taxpayers can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing it.

The I-T department has established an independent portal for e-filing income tax returns -- incometaxindia.gov.in. Additionally, certain private entities registered by the Income Tax Department allow taxpayers to e-file through their websites.

While separately, the hashtag "#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately" was trending on Twitter, with widespread requests for an immediate extension, with July 31 the deadline.

Taxpayers have requested the government to extend the due date for filing Income Tax returns as the deadline is approaching.

Many users have complained about technical glitches on the e-filing website. However, the centre has clarified that there is no plan to extend the ITR filing due dates this year.

Union Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj had made it clear that the government does not have any plan to extend the deadline. "So far, there is no thinking of extending the last filing date," Mr Bajaj said.

He added, "last time, we had over 50 lakh (filing returns on the last date). This time, I have told my people to be ready for one crore (returns filed on the last day)."