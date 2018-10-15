This Government Has Hiked Dearness Allowance Amid Festive Cheer

The hike will guarantee an additional 2% in dearness allowance to state employees.

Odisha has cleared a hike in the dearness allowance (DA) of state government employees, according to an official statement, stated a report by news agency Indo-Asian News Service on Monday. The hike will guarantee an additional 2 per cent in DA to the state employees. The hike, approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, comes amid the ongoing festive season.

The revised allowance will be applicable retrospectively from July 1, 2018, which means that the employees will get their arrears due with effect from the said date.

With this, the total increase is now 9 per cent, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. Odisha government has also increased the dearness relief (DR) by 2 per cent.

Similarly, work charge employees and staff and lecturers of fully-aided non-governmental colleges will also be benefited by the DA hike. (With IANS inputs)