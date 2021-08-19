Nuvoco Vistas IPO: Here's How To Check Share Allotment Status

Nuvoco Vistas is the largest cement manufacturer in East India and fifth largest in India, by capacity

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has finalised allotment of shares to the investors ahead of its debut schedued on August 23. The Rs 5,000-crore IPO of the cement arm of the Nirma Group was subscribed 1.71 times, receiving bids for more than 10.70 crore shares as against the total issue size of over 6.25 crore shares. The portion available for the qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 4.23 times, the non-institutional investors segment was subscribed 0.66 times and retail individual investors portion was subscribed 0.73 times.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 3,500 crore by promoter Niyogi Enterprise.

Nuvoco Vistas is the largest cement manufacturer in East India and the fifth largest cement player in the country, by capacity. It makes cement, modern building materials i.e. adhesives, ready-mix concrete, wall putty and dry plaster.

Here's how you can check the share allotment status of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

Access Link Intime India website (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

Select the 'Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited IPO' option from the drop-down menu

Select either one of the three: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

Enter the relevant details

Fill Captcha

Enter 'Submit'

BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)