NTPC Edges Higher After Signing Pact With French Electric Power Generation Firm

Share price of NTPC gained marginally higher on Thursday, October 7, after the state-run thermal power plant operator announced that it signed a pact with French nuclear electric power generation company - Électricité de France S.A. Shares of NTPC were last trading 0.24 per cent higher at Rs 143.70 on the BSE. NTPC opened on the BSE at Rs 145, registering an intra day high of Rs 145.65 and an intra day low of Rs 142.80, in the trading session so far.

The country's largest energy integrated company signed signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Électricité de France S.A. - one of the world's leading power sector companies to explore some potential power project development opportunities in Asia, Middle East, Europe and Africa. The two leading entities will also consider the possibility of pursuing pilot programmes in the clean energy sector.

As part of the deal, the two companies will also collaborate for research and development, knowledge sharing scope, technical services and consultancy assignments globally, according to a regulatory filing by the NTPC to the stock exchanges today.

The country's largest power utility aims to expand its portfolio of power generation assets across the globe, according to its statement. Électricité de France S.A. stated that it is now operating in around 25 countries and seeks to work on low-carbon energy opportunities in India.

