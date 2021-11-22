Notices Issued to Amazon, Flipkart For Selling Poor Quality Pressure Cookers

Government has sent notices to e-commerce entities like Amazon and Flipkart

Five major e-commerce entities Amazon, Flipkart, PaytmMall, Snapdeal and Shopclues have been issued notices by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for offering pressure cookers, which don't meet the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms.

CCPA has sought response from the e-commerce entities within seven days from the issuance of notice, failing which action could be taken against them under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The body has also written to Director General of BIS to take immediate note of the matter and take necessary action.

The notices were issued on November 18 to these entities as well as the sellers, a statement issued by the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution said.

The CCPA has initiated a country-wide campaign to prevent sale of spurious and counterfeit goods that violate Quality Control Orders published by the Centre, the statement issued on Monday said.

Apart from pressure cookers, other essential use products which have been identified for the campaign are helmets and cooking gas cylinders.

CCPA has also issued directions to district collectors across the country to investigate unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights concerning manufacture or sale of such goods.

It is strengthening enforcement measures to create awareness among consumers that they should look for ISI quality mark while purchasing consumer products like pressure cooker either offline or online.