No Intention To Foray Into Contract Farming: RIL

Protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, agitating farmers have vandalised about 1,500 Jio towers.

Reliance Retail Limited (RRL), Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), or any other affiliate of the parent company, Reliance Industries Limited, have not engaged in any “corporate” or “contract” farming in the past, and have absolutely no plans to enter this business, the company statement in a statement released to the media on Monday.

The media release came on Monday when RIL filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court appealing to stop incidents of vandalism of RIL's subsidiary Jio Infocomm's towers.