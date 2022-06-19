No Late Night Calls Or Foul Language, Loan Recovery Agents Beware: RBI

"In the context of customer service, another area which is engaging the attention of the RBI is the harsh recovery methods used by certain lenders, without having adequate checks and controls over their recovery agents," Mr Das said at a banking event.

"We have received complaints of customers being contacted by recovery agents at odd hours, even past midnight. There are also complaints of recovery agents using foul language. Such kind of actions by recovery agents are unacceptable and pose a reputational risk for the financial entities themselves," he said.

"We have taken serious note of such instances and will not hesitate to take stringent action in cases involving regulated entities. Such complaints against unregulated entities will have to be taken up with appropriate law enforcement agencies," Mr Das said.

