No Announcement Made On Resumption Of Senior Citizens Railway Concessions: Government

Government has denied reports that senior citizens concessions will be resumed by Rail Ministry

Government has denied reports that Indian Railways will resume senior citizens concessions from July 1 onwards.

Information and Broadcasting Ministry's Press Information Bureau (PIB) through its “Fact Check” handle tweeted that no such announcement regarding resumption of concessions for senior citizens in trains has been made by the Railway Ministry.

It reiterated that the Railway Ministry currently gives concessions only to physically challenged persons, patients and students.

Read the tweet here.

A #Fake media report is claiming that the Indian Railways will resume concessions for senior citizens from July 1, 2022



▶️ No such announcement has been made by @RailMinIndia



▶️ Indian Railways is currently providing concessions to divyangjans, patients & students only pic.twitter.com/ePoctCRu3A — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 16, 2022

The clarification was issued after there were reports in some sections of media that senior citizen concessions in trains are to resume from July 1, 2022 onwards.

PIB termed the news as “fake”.

Earlier Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had informed Parliament in March this year that the ministry, which had done away with senior citizen concessions in March 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, will not be restoring them yet.

Prior to the pandemic, Indian Railways offered 50 per cent discount to female passengers and 40 per cent to male passengers across all classes.

The minimum age for availing this discount was 58 years for women and 60 years for men.