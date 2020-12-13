Finance Minister To Hold 1st Pre- Budget Consultations Tomorrow

The finance minister is likely to present her second budget of Modi 2.0 on February 1, 2021.

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold her 1st pre- budget consultations with top industrialists tomorrow i.e. December 14. The finance minister will start her pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups from tomorrow, December 14, 2020 in New Delhi and the meetings will be held virtually, the finance ministry said. The finance minister is likely to present her second budget of Modi 2.0 on February 1, 2021.

It is a common practice for the finance minister to meet various stakeholders, including farmer's organizations, economists, civil society and industry bodies as part of the pre-budget consultative exercise.

The Finance Minister takes a final call on the tax proposals after completing the pre-budget consultations. The proposals are subsequently discussed with the Prime Minister before the budget is finalized.