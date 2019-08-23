Nirmala Sitharaman Seeks Fair Trade Whip On Global Firms Abusing Dominance

FM said efforts should be made so that domestic firms do not face abuse of dominance from global firms.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked the country's fair trade regulator to take action against global companies having no local presence but abusing their dominant position against the interests of consumers.

Last month, a senior government official had said that the government wanted the country's fair trade body to assess whether the so-called "Big Four" auditing firms - PwC, EY, Deloitte and KPMG - and their affiliates were hurting competition in any manner.

"CCI (Competition Commission of India) should take suo moto cognisance of global companies having no presence in India but abusing Indian consumers," Ms Sitharaman said on Friday.

She said efforts should be made so that the domestic companies do not face abuse of dominance from global companies.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.