Underutilised Assets To Be Monetised, Ownership To Remain With Centre

Under-utilised assets will be monetised and the assets ownership will remain with government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while unveiling the Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). The government will not sell off any any assets, but only utilise them in a better manner, the finance minister said and emphasized that the entire exercise "will generate greater value and unlock resources for economy."

Asset monetisation is the process of creating new sources of revenues by unlocking the value of unutilised and underutilised public assets, according to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management website. Infra assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore will be monetised across the rail, road and power sectors over 4 years, the NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said.

The National Monetization Pipeline will only monetise brownfield assets and this will be done by bringing in private participation, the finance minister said. The private participants will have to hand over the assets to the government after a certain period of time. The money obtained through the monetization exercise will be channelised into infrastructure building, the minister added.

The book on National Monetisation Pipeline was released by the finance minister in the presence of Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Dr Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Shri Amitabh Kant, and secretaries of ministries whose assets would come under the monetisation pipeline.

This year's budget has laid a lot of emphasis on asset monetisation as a means to raise innovative and alternative financing for infrastructure, Niti Aayog had said on Sunday. In her Budget speech, the Finance Minister had said that the government was looking at innovative means of raising money.



