Spent 66% Of Rs 3 Lakh Crore Budgeted Expenditure On Infra: Economic Advisor

Detailing steps undertaken by the government on reviving the country's economy, which grewat 4.5 per cent in the July-September period to mark its worst pace in over six years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday,"results of some measures have started showing."

Addressing media on steps taken by the government, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said 66 per cent of Rs 3 lakh crore budgeted expenditure on infrastructure has already been spent bythe government.

Central public sector undertakings have undertaken capital expenditure of Rs 1 lakh crore and are likely to further undertake capital expenditure of Rs 60,000 crore and this will boost investment, Mr Subramanian said.

Government has cleared up to Rs 61,000 crore of dues cleared by the govt more than 60% of dues cleared in last two months

To enable cash flow in the system Mr Subramanian said that 21 of 22 Mahratnas and Navaratnas have set up online bill tracking system to reduce pendency in bill payments and reduce accounts payable of CPSEs and currently less than Rs 5,000 crore is due by them.

Mr Subramanian also highlighted that the RBI guidelines mandating banks to launch lending rates to external benchmarks has led to all state-run banks to launch repo rate linked loan products and more than 8 lakh repo rate linked loans amounting to Rs 72,201 crore have been sanctioned as on November 27.

India received record foreign direct investment (FDI)$35 billion which is a very good sign on as to how foreigner are seeing India as an investment destination.