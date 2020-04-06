Infosys Chief Operating Officer UB Pravin Rao Takes Over As Nasscom Chairman

Nasscom Chairman UB Pravin Rao

In a change in leadership in leading IT-BPM industry body Nasscom, UB Pravin Rao took over as its Chairman on Monday. Mr Rao, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Whole-time Director of IT behemoth Infosys, takes over the position from Keshav R Murugesh, the Group Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of WNS Global Services.

NASSCOM leadership has always played an integral role in paving way for the industry.

As @keshav_murugesh passes the baton to UB Pravin Rao, we look forward to a transformational journey. pic.twitter.com/DvisUZuwq6 NASSCOM (@nasscom) April 6, 2020

Established in 1988, National Association of Software and Service Companies, or Nasscom is a non-profit association of IT and BPO companies in India.

Mr Rao, the new Chairman of the body, joined Infosys in 1986, according to the company's website, and has held a number of senior management roles. He was also made the interim CEO and Managing Director (MD) of Infosys, after the company went into a leadership crisis, following Vishal Sikka's sudden exit in 2017. He was also serving as Nasscom's Vice Chairman till now.

Nasscom also named Rekha M Menon, Chairman of Accenture in India as its new Vice Chairman.