Infosys Chief Operating Officer UB Pravin Rao Takes Over As Nasscom Chairman

Rao had become the interim CEO and MD of Infosys following Vishal Sikka's sudden exit.

In a change in leadership in leading IT-BPM industry body Nasscom, UB Pravin Rao took over as its Chairman on Monday. Mr Rao, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Whole-time Director of IT behemoth Infosys, takes over the position from Keshav R Murugesh, the Group Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of WNS Global Services.

Established in 1988, National Association of Software and Service Companies, or Nasscom is a non-profit association of IT and BPO companies in India.

Mr Rao, the new Chairman of the body, joined Infosys in 1986, according to the company's website, and has held a number of senior management roles. He was also made the interim CEO and Managing Director (MD) of Infosys, after the company went into a leadership crisis, following Vishal Sikka's sudden exit in 2017. He was also serving as Nasscom's Vice Chairman till now.

Nasscom also named Rekha M Menon, Chairman of Accenture in India as its new Vice Chairman.

