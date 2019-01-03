NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Nestle India Welcomes Supreme Court Ruling In Maggi Case

The company had to recall and destroy 38,000 tonnes of Maggi noodles from millions of retail shelves. The ban was relaxed in November 2015.

Corporates | | Updated: January 03, 2019 20:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nestle India Welcomes Supreme Court Ruling In Maggi Case

Maggi, Nestle India's single-largest revenue earner, was banned in June 2015 for six months


ZURICH: 

Food group Nestle said on Thursday a ruling by Supreme Court marked a partial victory in its row with the government over Maggi noodles. Maggi, Nestle India's single-largest revenue earner, was banned in June 2015 for six months across the country following allegations it contained chemicals beyond prescribed limits.

The company had to recall and destroy 38,000 tonnes of Maggi noodles from millions of retail shelves. The ban was relaxed in November 2015.

In Thursday's ruling, the Supreme Court backed Nestle's stance that analysis of Maggi noodles already conducted by the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) sufficed to help decide a lawsuit filed by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the company said.

That analysis showed that samples met standards for lead and other parameters, Nestle added.

The ruling set aside efforts by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) to conduct more tests, Nestle said, adding the case would now proceed based on the CFTRI reports.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Nestle indiaMaggi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs AusLive TVTamil NewsRahul GandhiHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusSabarimalaUpcoming MoviesTata SkyMcDonald EmployeeMoon ChinaDonald TrumpAnupam KherLunar EclipseHuawei Y9Mi TV

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top