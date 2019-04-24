Neogen Chemicals IPO Opens For Subscription

Neogen Chemicals IPO: The public offer will close on Friday, April 26

Neogen Chemicals' IPO or initial public offer open for subscription on Wednesday. Mumbai-based Neogen Chemicals aims to raise up to Rs 132 crore from the IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 70 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 62 crore, according to the company's red herring prospectus filed with market regulator Sebi. Neogen Chemicals is a manufacturer of bromine-based compounds, Grignard reagents and inorganic lithium salts. Neogen Chemicals was founded by HT Kanani, a chemical engineer from IIT Mumbai, according to the company's website.

Here are key things to know about the Neogen Chemicals IPO:

Neogen Chemicals IPO - Important dates

The Neogen Chemicals IPO will remain open till Friday, April 26.

Neogen Chemicals IPO - Price band

The chemicals manufacturer has set a price band of Rs 212-215 for the IPO.

Neogen Chemicals IPO - Lot size

The Neogen Chemicals IPO can be subscribed in lots of 65 shares. At the lower end of the price band, a lot will cost the investor Rs 13,780.

Neogen Chemicals IPO - Fund utilization

The company aims to utilize the proceeds towards repayment of borrowings, early redemption of fully redeemable cumulative preference shares and long-term working capital.

Neogen Chemicals IPO - Book running lead managers

Inga Advisors Private Limited and Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited are the book running lead managers for the Neogen Chemicals IPO.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.