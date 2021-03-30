Nazara Technologies Makes A Stellar Debut, Lists At 79% Premium On BSE

At 10:10 am, the shares of Nazara Technologies were trading up 74.18 per cent on the BSE

Nazara Technologies has made a stellar debut opn the stock exchanges this morning. The shares of Nazara Technologies started off the day at Rs 1,971 on the BSE, a premium 79.02 per cent compared to the issue price of Rs 1,101. On the NSE, the shares listed at a premium of 80.74 per cent at Rs 1,990.

At 10:10 am, the shares of Nazara Technologies were trading at Rs 1,917.75, up 74.18 per cent, on the BSE. And on the NSE, the shares were trading at Rs 1,913.30, up 73.8 per cent.

The public offer was subscribed 175.46 times, according to subscription data on the exchanges. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 75.29 times, non-institutional investors' portion was subscribed 389.89 times and qualified institutional buyers segment attracted 103.77 subscription.

The company had raised Rs 583 crore through its public issue, which was an offer for sale by shareholders.

Nazara Technologies was incorporated in the year 1999. It is the first gaming company to be listed on the stock exchanges.

Nazara Technologies operates in various segments, including subscription-based business, eSports, gamified early learning and money gaming. It has a presence across India, and in global markets such as Africa and North America. Nazara Technologies is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.