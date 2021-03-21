Nazara Technologies IPO: How To Check The Share Allotment Status

Nazara Technologies was founded by gamer Nitish Mittersain in the year 2000

Nazara Technologies is expected to finalise the share allotment on March 24, as per the schedule available in the prospectus. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed mobile gaming company's Rs 583-crore offer for sale was subscribed 175.46 times; the qualified institutional buyers put in bids amounting to 103.77 times, non-institutional investors 389.89 times and retail investors, 75.29 times.

A total of 75 per cent of the issue will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 10 per cent for retail investors. A portion of the issue will also be reserved for employees, at a discount of Rs 110 per share.

Nazara Technologies was founded by gamer Nitish Mittersain in the year 2000. It is a leading diversified gaming and sports media company, providing a range of diversified gaming products across eSports, interactive gaming and gamified learning, and has a presence in India, Africa and North America.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and Nomura are the book running lead managers to the public offer. Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.

Here is how to check the allotment status of Nazara Technologies IPO:

Registrar's website

Access the registrar's website at https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Select 'Nazara Technologies Limited-IPO' in the dropdown menu

Enter either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID

Click on the 'Search' button

BSE website

Access the BSE website on https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select 'equity' in issue type and issue name as Nazara Technologies Limited in the dropdown menu

Enter the 'application number and PAN number

Click on the 'Search' button