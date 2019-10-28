National Pension System (NPS): Eligibility, Withdrawal Rules Explained Here

Here are 10 things to know about National Pension System (NPS):
- NPS was originally launched for the government employees in 2004 and extended to the general public in 2009.
- It offers two kinds of accounts: Tier 1 and Tier 2. While the Tier 1 NPS account is strictly a pension account which doesn't allow withdrawals, the Tier 2 account - known as investment account - is a voluntary saving account associated with the PRAN.
- The subscriber can either apply for an NPS account by visiting a Point of Presence (PoP) in person, or online through the e-NPS website- enps.nsdl.com. In the online mode, the applicant is required to quote the PAN (Permanent Account Number) along with bank details.
- In an NPS account, the subscriber is allowed to check the investment amount on a day to day basis, according to NSDL.
- Central government subscribers have the option of selecting the Pension Funds (PFs) and investment patterns in tier I account.
- NPS allows premature withdrawal and exit from an account under certain conditions. Tier II account offers greater flexibility in terms of withdrawal, unlike Tier I account. One can withdraw from the Tier II account at any point of time.
- In case if the total accumulated corpus in the NPS account is less than Rs. 2 lakh, the subscriber can opt for a 100 per cent lump sum withdrawal upon attaining 60 years of age, according to NSDL.
- To be eligible for premature exit, at least 80 per cent of the accumulated pension wealth of the subscriber has to be utilized for purchase of an annuity, provided the monthly pension to the subscriber and the balance is paid as a lump sum to the subscriber, according to NSDL.
- In case of death, at least 80 per cent of the accumulated pension wealth of the subscriber has to be utilized for purchase of an annuity, provided for monthly pension to the spouse and the balance is paid as lump sum to the nominee/legal heir.
- Tax benefits are applicable for investments in the Tier I account only. There is no tax benefit on investment towards the Tier II NPS account.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.