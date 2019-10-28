National Pension System (NPS): Eligibility, Withdrawal Rules Explained Here

NPS allows premature withdrawal and exit from an account under certain conditions.

National Pension System or NPS, a government-run investment scheme, gives the subsriber the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes, such as government bonds, equity market instruments and corporate debt. An NPS account can be opened by a citizen of 18-65 years of age, according to National Securities Depository's (NSDL) website - npscra.nsdl.co.in. NSDL is the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) for NPS. CRA issues a Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) to each subscriber.