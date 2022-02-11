N Chandrasekaran Reappointed Executive Chairman Of Tata Sons For 5 Years

N Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Sons Board in October 2016.

New Delhi: Tata Sons on Friday reappointed N Chandrasekaran as its Executive Chairman for a further five-year term. "The Board members commended the performance of the Executive Chairman and unanimously approved the reappointment of Mr Chandrasekaran for the next five years," Tata Sons said in a release.

"Ratan Tata, who was a special invitee to the meeting, expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Mr Chandrasekaran. He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period," the release added.

On his reappointment, Mr Chandrasekaran said, "It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase."

He joined the Tata Sons Board in October 2016 and was designated Chairman in January 2017.

The Tata group had combined revenue of about $103 billion (Rs 7.7 lakh crore) for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

Recently, the Tata Group has regained control of Air India after 69 years.

"We are delighted to have Air India back at the Tata group and are committed to making this a world-class airline," Mr Chandrasekaran had said.

He had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the official handover.