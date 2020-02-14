Myntra Appoints Raghu Krishnananda As Chief Technology Officer

Raghu Krishnananda has more than two decades of experience in technology

Flipkart-owned e-commerce platform Myntra on Friday announced the appointment of Raghu Krishnananda as its chief technology officer (CTO). Prior to taking up this position, Mr Krishnananda was the head of service platforms at Samsung Research Institute. Raghu Krishnananda has more than two decades of experience in technology, leading teams in design, product development, technology strategy and program management.

"Technology is the backbone of Myntra and plays a very important role in shaping our proposition. Raghu joins us at a very interesting juncture, where the larger emphasis is on consumer engagement through content, with technology as the enabler," Myntra head Amar Nagaram said in a statement.

"Technology has and will continue to enable innovative and engaging experiences to consumers, especially in the online fashion sector. Myntra is the market leader and has an inspiring mission to democratize fashion through technology," he added.

In his previous role as the head of service platforms at Samsung Research Institute in Bengaluru, Raghu Krishnananda drove the design and development of Personalization and Monetization Platforms, as well as Mobile Payment, Digital Lending and Entertainment Services.

Additionally, Raghu Krishnananda has led R&D teams in the US and India, in companies such as Yahoo, Goldman Sachs and Citibank.

At Yahoo, Mr Krishnananda was in charge of the Yahoo Home Page and Entertainment websites globally.