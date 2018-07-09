Mumbai Rains: Check Full List Of Trains Rescheduled Today

Trains under Central Railway were moving slow, but no service was cancelled.

Indian Railways operated Western Railway mentioned a list of trains rescheduled today because of Mumbai rains on its official twitter handle- @WesternRly. Suburban trains were running late by five to 15 minutes due to water-logging on rail tracks in some places. According to a Western Railway official, movement of trains on some tracks, which got submerged, had to be stopped but services continued on other tracks with restricted speed, reported Press Trust of India (PTI). Trains under Central Railway were moving slow, but no service was cancelled, PTI report added.

Due to very heavy #MumbaiRains , 4 services of AC local had to be cancelled after running its first two services today ie 09.07.2018. Now, the services of AC local shall resume from Churchgate as VR 94007 at 14.55 hrs for Virar. Commuters to please take note of it. #WRUpdatespic.twitter.com/PxO7v8VQym — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 9, 2018

Train no. 12933 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Karnavati Express of 09/07/18 ( Sch. Dep. 13.40 hrs ) has been rescheduled at 14.30 hrs Ex Mumbai Central due to water logging at Nallasopara. #WRUpdates@drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 9, 2018

Details of train regulated/rescheduled by Western Railway:

1. Train number 19115 Dadar - Bhuj Express of 09/07/18 (Schedule Departure 15.05 hrs ) has been rescheduled at 16.05 hrs Ex Dadar due to water logging at Nallasopara, said Western Railway in a tweet.

2. Train number 12989 Dadar - Ajmer Express of 09/07/18 (Schedule Departure 14.35 hrs ) has been rescheduled at 15.35 hrs Ex Dadar due to water logging at Nallasopara, Western Railway said.

3. Train number 12931 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Double Decker of 09/07/18 (Schedule Departure 14.20 hrs ) has been rescheduled at 15.20 hrs Ex Mumbai Central due to water logging at Nallasopara.

4. Train no. 12933 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Karnavati Express of 09/07/18 (Schedule Departure 13.40 hrs ) had been rescheduled at 14.30 hrs Ex Mumbai Central due to water logging at Nallasopara, Western Railway further tweeted.

5. Train no. 12480 Bandra Terminus - Jodhpur Suryanagari Express of 09/07/18 (Schedule Departure 13.30 hrs ) had been rescheduled at 14.30 hrs Ex Bandra Terminus due to water logging at Nallasopara.

6. 4 services of AC local had to be cancelled after running its first two services today i.e. 09.07.2018. Now, the services of AC local shall resume from Churchgate as VR 94007 at 14.55 hrs for Virar, tweeted Western Railway.

