Mumbai Local Trains On Central Line To Run As Per Sunday's Timetable On Wednesday

Mumbai local train services have been affected adversely due to heavy rainfall in past few days.

Mumbai local train services, the sub-urban rail services, on the Central Line which connects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in South Mumbai to suburban districts of Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai will run as per Sunday's timetable on Wednesday, the Central Railway - an arm of the Indian Railways - said in a tweet. The local train services, also considered by many as the lifeline of the city, have been affected adversely due to heavy rainfall in the past few days. On Tuesday also the Mumbai local train services were affected due to heavy rains. (Also read: Check out latest updates on Mumbai rain)

Meanwhile, in the light of warning of heavy rains put by the weather department for next two days, the Central Railway has tweaked its timetable, timings and services of Mumbai local trains on the Central Main and Harbour line.

Here are details of revised timetable for Mumbai local trains by the Central Railway:

The trains on the Central Railway Main and Harbour line will run as per the timetable of local trains on Sundays. If need be special suburban services will be scheduled on need basis, Central Railway said.

Kindly note:

Suburban services of Mumbai Division will run as per Sunday timetable on 3.7.2019. pic.twitter.com/zI9dfmtTdn — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Western Railway's Mumbai local train service, which connects Churchgate Staion in the South Mumbai to suburban areas of Borivali and Virar in North, said the services are running without disruption and AC local will run today as per its schedule.

WR suburban services are running without disruption. AC local will run today as per its schedule. #WRUpdates#mumbaimonsoon@drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 3, 2019

Due to heavy rains in Mumbai and surrounding areas on Tuesday railway tracks submerged at many station in low lying areas. The Mumbai local train is spread over a distance of around 390 kilometres, connecting the sub-urban areas of Thane, Virar, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai with South Mumbai.

