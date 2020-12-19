L&T Emerges Lowest Bidder For Steel Bridges Order In Bullet Train Project

Bullet Train Project: Financial bids for the 28 steel bridges opened on December 18

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Infrastructure conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) emerged as the lowest bidder for the recent order of steel bridges for the country's first high-speed bullet train project. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) had opened the financial bids for the procurement and fabrication of 28 steel bridges for crossing over railway lines, rivers, roads, highways, and other structures for the Mumbai Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor on Friday, December 18. According to NHSRCL, an estimated 70,000 MT of steel will be required for the fabrication of the steel bridges. This is likely to provide a boost to the country's steel industry and the allied supply chains. (Also Read: Bullet Train Project: Agreement Signed With L&T For India's Biggest Infrastructure Contract )

For the steel bridges order, a total of eight bidders had participated, out of which four were qualified after technical evaluation. The qualified bidders were Tata Projects Limited, Afcons Infrastructure Limited, NCC Limited, and Larsen & Toubro – IHI Infrastructure Systems Consortium

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited, responsible for the development and execution of the bullet train project, has already sensitized the steel industries to cater to the demand for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor.

Meanwhile, NHSRCL recently signed a second contract agreement with L&T for the construction and design of the 88 km long (approximately) viaducts between Vadodara and Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The contract the construction of five high-speed rail corridor stations namely Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, and Anand/Nadiad, train depot at Surat as well as one mountain tunnel of 350 metres. With this, the organisation has awarded civil contracts for the construction of 92 per cent of the bullet train corridor alignment in the state of Gujarat.

The 508 km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will operate at speed of 320 km per hour, passing through areas in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The entire distance is expected to be covered in two-three hours.