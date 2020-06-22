Reliance Industries Market Value Touches Rs 11.44 Lakh Crore As Shares Soar To New Record High

Reliance Industries shares have risen 16.21% so far this year

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' shares soared to a new record high on Monday, rising for the third day in a row. With that, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)'s market capitalisation - or market value - touched the Rs 11.44 lakh crore mark, making the conglomerate the first Indian company to hit a market valuation of $150 billion. On the BSE, Reliance Industries shares climbed up 2.53 per cent to touch an all-time high of Rs 1,804.10 at the strongest level of the day.

At its intraday high, Reliance Industries' market capitalisation - also known as M-Cap - jumped by Rs 28,273.13 crore compared to Rs 11.15 lakh crore on Friday.

At 11:14 am, Reliance Industries shares traded 0.49 per cent higher at Rs 1,768.10 apiece on the BSE, in line with a 0.53 per cent gain in the benchmark Sensex index. At this level, RIL's market value was at Rs 11,20,869.92 crore.

The RIL shares have broken a slew of records in the past few days, rising on the back of investment in Jio as well as the success of the rights issue, say analysts.

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said on Friday that Reliance Industries had raised a record Rs 1.69 lakh crore from global investors and a rights issue in 58 days.

Reliance Industries had a net debt of Rs 1,61,035 crore as on March 31, 2020.

Reliance Industries is now "in its golden decade", said billionaire Mukesh Ambani. "I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net debt-free much before our original schedule of 31st March 2021," he said on Friday.

On that day, the market capitalisation of the country's most valuable company had touched the Rs 11 lakh-crore mark for the first time ever, after the oil-to-telecom conglomerate said it had become net-debt free much ahead of its March 2021 target.

Reliance Industries shares have risen 16.21 per cent so far this year, sharply outperforming the benchmark Sensex index which is down 15.81 per cent.