Mukesh Ambani Now World's 4th Richest Person: Report

Mukesh Ambani surpassed Bernard Arnault to become the world's fourth richest, according to Bloomberg

Reliance Industries' chairman, Mukesh Ambani, is now the fourth richest person in the world, according to news agency Bloomberg. With a total net worth of $80.6 billion, Mukesh Ambani was ranked fourth in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Saturday, August 8. Mr Ambani was behind Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos (who has a net worth of $187 billion), Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates ($121 billion) and Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg ($102 billion), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is a daily ranking of the world's richest people.

According to Bloomberg, Mr Ambani's net worth increased by $326 million to reach $80.6 billion, as of August 8. His total net worth has increased by $22 billion so far this year, according to Bloomberg.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries' shares have broken a series of records over the past few weeks, boosted by a series of investments in its digital services arm, Jio Platforms. The market capitalisation - or market value - of his Reliance Industries, the country's most valuable company, stood at Rs 13.61 lakh crore at the end of trade on Friday.(These Are India's Most Valuable Companies)

Close behind Mr Ambani is luxury group LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's chief, Bernard Arnault, with a total net worth of $80.2 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Reliance Industries is now "in its golden decade", Mr Ambani had said in June - the same month he entered the group of world's 10 richest people, as his group became net debt-free way ahead of its target of March 2021.

"I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net debt-free much before our original schedule of 31st March 2021," he said, as his group reached the milestone.

Since April 22, Reliance Industries has sold a nearly 33 per cent stake in its digital services arm, Jio Platforms, to prominent investors including internet giants Facebook and Google.