Mukesh Ambani Asia's Richest, Gautam Adani Next With Rs 1,002 Crore Earnings Per Day: Report

IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Report: Gautam Adani's wealth quadrupled to Rs 5,05,900 crore.

New Delhi: Industrialist Gautam Adani has zoomed to the second spot in Asia's rich list after almost quadrupling his wealth from Rs 1,40,200 crore to Rs 5,05,900 crore, the IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Rich List, 2021, released on Thursday, showed. Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani, 64, continued at the top spot in the list with a total earnings of Rs 7,18,000 crore. Also, Mr Ambani maintained his top richest Indian rank for the 10th straight year.

Mr Adani, 59, has overtaken China's bottled water producer Zhong Shanshan as Asia's second richest with his earnings skyrocketing to Rs 1,002 crore per day, the rich list report stated.

Adani brothers (Gautam and Vinod Shantilal Adani) for the first time featured in the top 10 rich list. As per the report, Vinod Shantilal Adani stood at the eighth rank with his wealth tripling to Rs 1,31,600 crore.

In the report, HCL's Shiv Nadar and family remained at the third spot with a total earnings of Rs 2,36,600 crore. The next in the rich list included SP Hinduja (Rs 2,20,000 crore), LN Mittal (Rs 1,74,400 crore), Cyrus S Poonawalla (Rs 1,74,400 crore) and Radhakishan Damani (Rs 1,54,300 crore) respectively.

Kumar Mangalam Birla stood at the ninth position with a total wealth of Rs 1,22,200 crore and Jay Chaudhry at 10th with a net worth of Rs 1,21,600 crore.

The report has also mentioned that with 40 entrepreneurs, pharmaceuticals sector minted the most number of billionaires followed by Chemicals and Petrochemicals (27) and Software and Services (22).

46 founders of 26 unicorns made it to the rich list, it added. In startup terms, a unicorn is a company which is valued above $1 billion.

The report further highlighted that Neha Narkhede, Co-Founder of Confluent, has emerged as the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur in India.

It also stated that veteran industrialist Ratan Tata is the most influential business person on India's social media followed by Anand Mahindra.

The 10th annual IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Rich List 2021 used September 15, 2021, as cut-off date and the rate of exchange to the dollar was taken at Rs 73.46.