MTNL, BSNL To Be Merged; Government Says Making Them Competitive

In a bid to strengthen the debt-ridden state-run telecom operators Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the Cabinet on Wednesday gave an in-principle nod to a merger of the two entities. "The government is neither shutting nor divesting stake in MTNL and BSNL," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a press briefing on Wednesday, after the meeting of the Cabinet. The move comes at a time public sector companies MTNL and BSNL are facing financial stress amid intense competition in the telecom sector.

To make the proposed joint venture, the government would invest Rs 15,000 crore through sovereign bonds, which will be serviced by MTNL and BSNL, Mr Prasad said. Assets worth Rs 38,000 crore owned by the two companies will be monetised in the coming four years., he said.

The government also proposed a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for MTNL and BSNL employees at the cost of Rs 29,937 crore. "We are coming with a very attractive VRS package for MTNL and BSNL employees," he said.

Both state-run telecom firms BSNL and MTNL have been reporting losses since 2010, when they were directed to pay the auction determined spectrum price for all telecom circles in their network.

While MTNL has been continuously posting loss and has showed no signs of revival, BSNL posted operating profits of Rs 672 crore in 2014-15, Rs 3,885 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 1,684 crore in 2016-17.

BSNL's loss is estimated to be around Rs 14,000 crore with a decline in revenue to Rs. 19,308 crore in 2018-19. Its losses have risen steadily from Rs. 4,793 crore in 2016-17 to Rs. 7,993 crore in 2017-18, and are estimated to have swollen to Rs. 14,202 crore in 2018-19.

BSNL had submitted a proposal to the government in 2015 seeking approval for a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) package pending since 2009.

