More Than 4 Crore Workers Register With E-Shram Portal

More than four crore workers from unorganised sectors have registered with e-shram portal

More than four crore workers have registered themselves with the government's newly launched e-shram portal, with maximum registrations coming from states like Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Agriculture and construction are the two sectors from which the largest number of workers have registered themselves with the portal.

Apart from these two sectors, workers involved with diverse activities like manufacturing, domestic work, street vending and fishing have also registered with the portal, a statement issued by the Ministry of Labour said.

In some of the sectors, large proportions of migrant workers are also involved, official sources said and they can avail benefits of various social security and employment-based schemes of the government by registering with e-shram portal.

While the Labour Ministry had started this portal two months back with the aim of registering casual workers across the country involved in unorganised sectors, in order to make them beneficiaries of its various social sector schemes and has seen good response from several big states, it is keen to attract more workers from union territories as well as smaller states like Meghalaya, Manipur, Goa and Chandigarh.

As per live data, 4.09 crore workers have registered on the portal. Of these around 50 per cent beneficiaries are female and 49.98 per cent are male. It is encouraging that equivalent proportion of men and women have been part of this drive. There has been weekly improvement in the registrations by gender, with men and women workers registering at comparable proportions, the statement said.