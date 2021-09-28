More Than 22,000 Compliances Reduced: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Government has reduced a number of compliances to improve ease of doing business sentiment

Striving to make cut down on red tapism, providing relief to the common man and improve the sentiments for ensuring ease of doing business, the Government has managed to reduce more than 22,000 cases of compliances till date.

States have managed to simplify around 13,000 compliances while more than 1,000 complex processes have been digitised, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which falls under the purview of the Commerce Ministry.

Addressing a workshop on reducing compliance burden, organised by the department, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that 103 offences have been decriminalised and 327 redundant provisions have been done away with.

Some key steps undertaken by the government to ease compliance burden include, introduction of single step online Aadhaar validation process for 18 services associated with driving licence and registration certificates for vehicles and liberalising the access to geospatial data.

Apart from this, 46 penal provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and 12 offences under the Limited Liability Partnership Act 2008 have been decriminalised.

Also single window clearances for new investors have cut down on time to start new businesses. In addition to this, states too have cut down on time for providing approvals to businesses.

Compliance burden basically deals with complex procedures and rules which have been making it difficult for the common man as well as entrepreneurs to negotiate with, thus leading to discontentment among people and corporate sector alike.

The government has been keen to improve the overall sentiments to make India a better investment destination and provide relief to people by easing and removing complex rules and redundant laws.