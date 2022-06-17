Ministers' Panel Likely to Suggest Withdrawal Of Exemptions To Select RBI Services

Ministers' panel on rate rationalisation has made some important recommendations

The Group of Ministers on Rate Rationalisation is likely to recommend to the GST Council, withdrawal of exemptions currently granted to some RBI services.

The panel headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, which met earlier today, is also likely to recommend withdrawal of exemptions given to hospitals where room rates are more than Rs 5,000 per day.

Also, the panel is likely to suggest to the GST Council, withdrawal of exemptions given to some North-east India airports.

The GST Council, which is headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to meet on June 28-29 in Srinagar.