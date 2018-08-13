10 Latest Updates On Minimum Balance Rules In SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

HDFC Bank collected the 2nd highest amount of charges for not maintaining minimum balance during 2017-18.

Top banks have collected as much as Rs 5,000 crore in fiscal 2017-18 as charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance requirements. According to banking data, as many as 21 public sector banks and three major private sector lenders collected a whopping Rs 5,000 crore from customers for non-maintenance of minimum balance in their accounts in 2017-18. State Bank of India or SBI, the largest lender of the country, alone collected more than half of this penalty amount, revealed the data.