Find Out Penalty Charges Of Top Banks For Non-Maintenance Of Minimum Balance

Leading banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have fixed their MAB requirements according to the location of a customer's account.

Your Money | | Updated: November 20, 2018 20:06 IST
Customers failing to meet the MAB requirements in a month have to bear certain penalty charges.

Regular savings accounts in banks require customers to maintain a certain minimum average balance (MAB) every month. Leading lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have fixed their monthly average balance requirements according to the location of a customer's account in urban, metro, semi-urban and rural areas, among other factors. Customers failing to meet the MAB requirements in a month have to bear certain penalty charges. The amount of penalty varies on the basis of branch location.

Explained below are penalty charges levied by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank for non-maintenance of the required monthly average balance (minimum balance):

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI customers with accounts in metro and urban branches are required to maintain a minimum average balance of Rs 3,000 every month. Customers with accounts in semi-urban branches are required to maintain an MAB of Rs 2,000, and those with accounts in rural branches are required to maintain an MAB of Rs 1,000, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in.

Non-maintenance of the MAB requirements lead to these penalty charges:

Metro and urban branch (required MAB Rs 3,000)Charges
Shortfall <= 50%Rs. 10 + GST
Shortfall > 50-75%Rs. 12 + GST
Shortfall > 75%Rs. 15 + GST
Semi-urban branch (required MAB Rs 2,000) 
Shortfall <= 50%Rs 7.50 + GST
Shortfall > 50-75%Rs 10 + GST
Shortfall > 75%Rs.12 + GST
Rural (required MAB Rs 1,000) 
Shortfall <= 50%Rs 5 + GST
Shortfall > 50-75%Rs. 7.50 + GST
Shortfall > 75%Rs 10 + GST

(As mentioned on SBI's website)

HDFC Bank

Customers with a regular savings account in HDFC Bank branches located in metro and urban areas are required to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 10,000. The monthly average required in semi-urban and rural locations is Rs. 5,000 and Rs 2,500 respectively, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com

Customers failing to meet the MAB requirements in a month have to bear the following penalty charges:

Description of ChargesRegular Savings Account
Minimum Average Balance RequirementsMetro / Urban branches: AMB Rs.10,000/-,
Semi-Urban Branches: AMB Rs.5,000/- ,
Rural Branches: AQB Rs.2,500/- or Fixed Deposit of Rs. 10,000 for minimum 1 year 1 day period
Charges applicable on non-maintenanceBalance Non-Maintenance Charges*
AMB Slabs Metro & UrbanSemi Urban
(in Rs.)AMB Requirement -Rs 10,000/-AMB Requirement –Rs. 5,000/-
>=7,500 to < 10,000Rs. 150/-NA
>=5,000 to < 7,500Rs. 300/-NA
>=2,500 to < 5,000Rs. 450/-Rs. 150/-
0 to < 2,500Rs. 600/-Rs. 300/-
* plus taxes as applicable 
AMB – Average Monthly Balance
 
AQB Slabs (in Rs.)Balance Non-Maintenance Charges* (per quarter) - Rural Branches
>= 1000 < 2,500Rs. 270/-
0 - <1000Rs. 450/-
*plus taxes as applicable 
AQB – Average Quarterly Balance

(As mentioned on HDFC Bank's website)

ICICI Bank

Customers with a regular savings account in ICICI Bank branches located in metro and urban areas need to maintain an MAB of Rs 10,000, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com.

Here are the charges for non-maintenance of MAB:

Minimum monthly average balance (MAB)*Metro and Urban locations - Rs.10,000
Semi-urban locations - Rs.5,000
Rural locations - Rs.2,000
Gramin locations - Rs.1,000
Charges for non maintenance of minimum monthly average balance (NMMAB)Metro/Urban/Semi-Urban/Rural locations :
Rs. 100 + 5% of the shortfall in required MAB
Gramin locations : 5% of the shortfall in required MAB

(As mentioned on ICICI Bank's official website)

 

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Customers with a regular savings account in Kotak Bank branches located in metro and urban areas need to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 10,000, according to the bank's website - kotak.com.

Here are the charges for non-maintenance of MAB:

 

Particulars Charges
NMC (Non Maintenance Charges)If AMB <=25% of required Product AMBRs.500
If Salary upload is not sighted for 2 consecutive months and AMB not maintainedIf AMB >25% <=50% of required Product AMBRs.400
 If AMB >50% <= 75% of required Product AMBRs.300
 If AMB >75% of required Product AMB but less than product AMBRs.150

However, there are certain accounts where MAB rules are not applicable. These accounts are called as zero balance savings accounts.

