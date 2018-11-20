Find Out Penalty Charges Of Top Banks For Non-Maintenance Of Minimum Balance

Customers failing to meet the MAB requirements in a month have to bear certain penalty charges.

Regular savings accounts in banks require customers to maintain a certain minimum average balance (MAB) every month. Leading lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have fixed their monthly average balance requirements according to the location of a customer's account in urban, metro, semi-urban and rural areas, among other factors. Customers failing to meet the MAB requirements in a month have to bear certain penalty charges. The amount of penalty varies on the basis of branch location.

Explained below are penalty charges levied by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank for non-maintenance of the required monthly average balance (minimum balance):

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI customers with accounts in metro and urban branches are required to maintain a minimum average balance of Rs 3,000 every month. Customers with accounts in semi-urban branches are required to maintain an MAB of Rs 2,000, and those with accounts in rural branches are required to maintain an MAB of Rs 1,000, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in.

Non-maintenance of the MAB requirements lead to these penalty charges:

Metro and urban branch (required MAB Rs 3,000) Charges Shortfall <= 50% Rs. 10 + GST Shortfall > 50-75% Rs. 12 + GST Shortfall > 75% Rs. 15 + GST Semi-urban branch (required MAB Rs 2,000) Shortfall <= 50% Rs 7.50 + GST Shortfall > 50-75% Rs 10 + GST Shortfall > 75% Rs.12 + GST Rural (required MAB Rs 1,000) Shortfall <= 50% Rs 5 + GST Shortfall > 50-75% Rs. 7.50 + GST Shortfall > 75% Rs 10 + GST

(As mentioned on SBI's website)

HDFC Bank

Customers with a regular savings account in HDFC Bank branches located in metro and urban areas are required to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 10,000. The monthly average required in semi-urban and rural locations is Rs. 5,000 and Rs 2,500 respectively, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com

Customers failing to meet the MAB requirements in a month have to bear the following penalty charges:

Description of Charges Regular Savings Account Minimum Average Balance Requirements Metro / Urban branches: AMB Rs.10,000/-, Semi-Urban Branches: AMB Rs.5,000/- , Rural Branches: AQB Rs.2,500/- or Fixed Deposit of Rs. 10,000 for minimum 1 year 1 day period Charges applicable on non-maintenance Balance Non-Maintenance Charges* AMB Slabs Metro & Urban Semi Urban (in Rs.) AMB Requirement -Rs 10,000/- AMB Requirement –Rs. 5,000/- >=7,500 to < 10,000 Rs. 150/- NA >=5,000 to < 7,500 Rs. 300/- NA >=2,500 to < 5,000 Rs. 450/- Rs. 150/- 0 to < 2,500 Rs. 600/- Rs. 300/- * plus taxes as applicable AMB – Average Monthly Balance AQB Slabs (in Rs.) Balance Non-Maintenance Charges* (per quarter) - Rural Branches >= 1000 < 2,500 Rs. 270/- 0 - <1000 Rs. 450/- *plus taxes as applicable AQB – Average Quarterly Balance

(As mentioned on HDFC Bank's website) ICICI Bank Customers with a regular savings account in ICICI Bank branches located in metro and urban areas need to maintain an MAB of Rs 10,000, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com. Here are the charges for non-maintenance of MAB: Minimum monthly average balance (MAB)* Metro and Urban locations - Rs.10,000 Semi-urban locations - Rs.5,000 Rural locations - Rs.2,000 Gramin locations - Rs.1,000 Charges for non maintenance of minimum monthly average balance (NMMAB) Metro/Urban/Semi-Urban/Rural locations : Rs. 100 + 5% of the shortfall in required MAB Gramin locations : 5% of the shortfall in required MAB

(As mentioned on ICICI Bank's official website) Kotak Mahindra Bank Customers with a regular savings account in Kotak Bank branches located in metro and urban areas need to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 10,000, according to the bank's website - kotak.com. Here are the charges for non-maintenance of MAB:

Particulars Charges NMC (Non Maintenance Charges) If AMB <=25% of required Product AMB Rs.500 If Salary upload is not sighted for 2 consecutive months and AMB not maintained If AMB >25% <=50% of required Product AMB Rs.400 If AMB >50% <= 75% of required Product AMB Rs.300 If AMB >75% of required Product AMB but less than product AMB Rs.150

However, there are certain accounts where MAB rules are not applicable. These accounts are called as zero balance savings accounts.