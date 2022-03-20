Metaverse And Its Potential In Education: How Effective Can Virtual Reality Be In Learning?

Metaverse and education: How effective can virtual reality be in learning?

The Metaverse is a concept that we've all heard of. It's a big buzzword in the tech, business, and finance realms.

Mark Zuckerberg believes it is the internet's future, so much so that he recently relaunched Facebook as Meta.

So, what exactly is it? In general terms, the Metaverse is an aesthetically rich virtual arena with a degree of realism. People can work, play, shop, socialise and do anything else that people enjoy doing together in real life.

A Metaverse is essentially a place where you can work, travel, hang out with friends and family, go to a movie, visit a museum, or attend a concert or any other performance.

Anything you do in the real world now, you can replicate in a digital world. In essence, it's a virtual environment that can be accessed through a virtual reality headset.

You are given an avatar body to customise and dress once you enter the Metaverse. It allows you to walk, write, talk, and move as if you were in real life.

So, let's look at how the Metaverse can be used for more than just work and entertainment.

The Metaverse also has a lot of educational potentials. Students can use virtual reality to go on field trips, such as visiting museums. The best is that their friends from across the world can join them.

These metaverse tours can help students improve their learning journeys by leaps and bounds by providing immersive and interactive experiences.

While no simulation can match seeing the Taj Mahal, the Great Pyramid of Giza, or the Louvre Museum in person, a virtual tour for students can be the closest second. Virtual exploration allows students to visit historical sites that they would not otherwise be able to visit. Students can fully immerse themselves without incurring high travel costs.

Through these virtual tours, students can communicate, co-create, collaborate, and share multimedia content with their peers from other countries in real-time without stepping out of their homes.

Students can share their experiences based on their views and cultural backgrounds. They can learn to bridge cultural differences by sharing and seeing the world through the perspective of their classmates from other countries.

The best thing about studying in the Metaverse is that it can gamify learning. To put it another way, the Metaverse's virtual, collaborative, and task-oriented character will allow students to learn without even realising it. When learning is enjoyable, it is most effective.

This is why the Metaverse is such a good fit for the classroom.