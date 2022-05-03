Merchandise Export Rose 24% In April To $38.19 Billion, Trade Deficit Widens

India's merchandise exports rose 24% in April 2022 to $38.19 Billion

India's merchandise export in April 2022 stood at $38.19 billion, up by 24.22 per cent over $30.75 billion registered in April 2021. However, the trade deficit during the month under review widened to $20.07 billion as against $15.29 billion recorded during the corresponding period of last year.

Value of non-petroleum exports in April 2022 was $30.46 billion, registering a rise of 12.32 per cent over non-petroleum exports of $27.12 billion in April 2021.

According to data released by Commerce Ministry, non-petroleum and non-gems as well as jewellery exports in April 2022 stood at $27.16 billion, recording a 14.3 per cent growth over $23.74 billion exports recorded in April 2021.

Huge growth was seen in export of other items also during April 2022, like petroleum products (at 113.21 per cent), electronic goods (64.04 per cent) and chemicals (26.71 per cent).