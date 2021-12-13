MedPlus Health Services IPO Opens For Subscription: Price Band, GMP, Other Details

MedPlus Health has fixed a price band of Rs 780-796 a share for its initial share sale.

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of pharmacy retail chain MedPlus Health Services opened for subscription on Monday. The three-day offer will conclude on December 15.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to equity shares aggregating up to Rs 798.30 crore by the promoter and existing shareholders. MedPlus has cut the OFS size to Rs 798.30 crore from Rs 1,038.71 crore.

Price Band:

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 780-796 a share for its initial share sale.

The issue includes a reservation of equity shares worth Rs 5 crore for the company's employees who will receive those shares at a discount of Rs 78 per share to the final issue price.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for retail investors.

Lot size:

Investors can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper end, one lot of MedPlus shares will cost Rs 14,328.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for funding the working capital requirements of the company's subsidiary, Optival.

Grey Market Price:

According to market observers, the pharmacy company is seen trading at a premium of Rs 290 in the grey market, at the upper price band of the issue.

Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) and Edelweiss Financial Services are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The pharmacy retail chain has mobilised Rs 418 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.

MedPlus was founded in 2006 by Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, who is the company's managing director and chief executive officer.

The Hyderabad-based pharmacy retailer offers a wide range of products, including pharmaceutical and wellness products such as medicines, vitamins, medical devices and test kits, and FMCG products such as home and personal care products, including toiletries, baby care products, soaps and detergents and sanitisers.