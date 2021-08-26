Max Healthcare Gains Over 2% After Board Approves Investment In Alps Hospitals

Shares of Max Healthcare were last trading 2.20 per cent higher at Rs 331.95 on the BSE.

Share price of Max Healthcare gained more than two per cent on Thursday, August 26, a day after its board approved an additional investment in a wholly-owned subsidiary - Alps Hospitals Limited. On Thursday, Max Healthcare opened on the BSE at Rs 323, swinging to an intra day high of Rs 337, and an intra day low of Rs 323, in the trading session so far. On August 25, the company's board of directors approved an additional investment of Rs 50 crore by way of subscription towards Rights Issue of equity shares of Alps Hospitals.

In the April-June quarter of the financial year 2021-22, Max Healthcare reported an all-time high operating margin, according to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges. The company's gross revenues in the first quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 1,384 crore, registering a growth of 124 per cent year-on-year and 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter.



On the NSE, Max Healthcare opened at Rs 326.30, registering an intra day high of Rs 337.25, and an intra day low of Rs 324.30, in the session so far. It was last trading 2.23 per cent higher at Rs 331.95 on the NSE.

