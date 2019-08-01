Maruti Suzuki July Sales Fall 33%, Biggest Drop Of 2019

Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales dropped 35.1 per cent to 1,00,006 units.

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car maker, registered decline in sales for sixth month in a row with sales in July clocking the biggest drop of 2019. Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales and exports dropped 33.5 per cent to 1,09,264 units in July compared with 1,064,369 units during the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki said in a stock exchange notification.

Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales dropped 35.1 per cent to 1,00,006 units compared with 1,54,150 units in the year ago period.

Its mini segment which includes cars like Alto and old WagonR registered the biggest drop in the month of July as its sales for these cars plunged 69 per cent to 11,577 units versus 37,710 units sold in July of last year, the country's largest car maker said.

Maruti Suzuki's compact vehicle segment sales which include, New WagonR2, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, sales also took a hit in July as their sales slumped 22.7 per cent to 57,512 units.

Total Mini and Compact segment sales fell 38.4 per cent to 69,089 units, Delhi-based carmaker said.

Maruti Suzuki sold 71,486 units of passenger vehicles in July, down 36.2 per cent from 1,12,131 units sold during the year ago period, the company said.

Its exports sales declined 9.4 per cent to 9,258 units as against 10,219 units exported in July of last year.

As of 12:13 pm, Maruti Suzuki shares traded 0.84 per cent higher at Rs 5,518 outperforming the Sensex which was down 1.35 per cent.

