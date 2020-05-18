Maruti Suzuki Resumes Production At Gurgaon Plant; Stock Falls 4%

Maruti Suzuki had restarted production operations at the Manesar plant on May 12.

Maruti Suzuki shares declined by around 5 per cent to Rs 4,849 in a weak market after the country's largest vehicle maker re-started production at the Gurgaon plant as the country entered the 4th phase of the lockdown, albeit with less restrictions, to curb the spread of Covid-19. At 10:05 am, the stock was trading at Rs 4905, lower by 195 points or 3.8 per cent, on the BSE. The stock opened at the day's high of Rs 5,100 and has touched a low of Rs 4,849 thus far.

"You are kindly informed that Maruti Suzuki India Limited would re-start production of vehicles at its Gurgaon plant from the 18th of May 2020. All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines and observing the Company's own concern for the highest standards of safety, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The Gurugram facility rolls out models such as S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ignis and Super Carry light commercial vehicles. The re-opening of the Gurgaon plant follows the Union government's decision to allow gradual resumption of economic activity by relaxing lockdown measures in green and orange zones.

Maruti Suzuki had restarted production operations at the Manesar plant on May 12. However, the company hasn't yet received permission to start its Gujarat plant as it is located in a containment zone.

The BSE Sensex was quoting 674 points or 2.1 per cent lower at 30,423 and the NSE Nifty was down 196 points or 2.1 per cent at 8,941 at the time.