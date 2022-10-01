Maruti Suzuki Sales Increase Over Two-Fold At 1,76,306 Units In September

Exports jumped to 21,403 units from 17,565 units in the corresponding month last year.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported a two-fold increase in total wholesales to 1,76,306 units in September.

Hit by a massive shortage of electronic components, the company managed to dispatch 86,380 units in September 2021.

Last month, the company's domestic sales rose over two-fold to 1,54,903 units against 68,815 units in September 2021, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, rose to 29,574 units compared to 14,936 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased to 72,176 units from 20,891 cars in September 2021.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz rose to 1,359 units compared to 981 units in September 2021.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose to 32,574 units against 18,459 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports jumped to 21,403 units from 17,565 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

