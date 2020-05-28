Maruti Suzuki Partners With HDFC Bank To Offer Car Finance Schemes

The loans will be sanctioned as per the policy of HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki said.

Maruti Suzuki India has joined hands with HDFC Bank to offer flexible finance schemes for new car buyers. The customers of Maruti Suzuki will have access to a variety of retail finance schemes from HDFC Bank, including step-up equity monthly installment (EMI) plus balloon scheme with a very low initial EMI of Rs 1,111 per lakh for loan tenure of 84 months, EMI starting from Rs 899 for first six months for salaried and first three months for self-employed customers, and Flexi EMI scheme with an option to choose low EMIs for three months every year for the tenor of the loan The loans will be sanctioned as per the policy of HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filling to the stock exchanges.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (M&S), Maruti Suzuki India said, "We are confident that our collaboration with HDFC Bank for providing retail financing solutions will benefit our customers. This is an advantage to buyers who may face resource crunch amidst the COVID-19 lockdown...This would particularly help customers in the entry level segments."

HDFC Bank would also be offering Maruti Suzuki customers the option of a post approval digital disbursement, in view of the current social distancing norms and the need to reduce physical documentation.

Mr. Arvind Kapil, Country Head for Retail Assets, HDFC Bank, said "We are happy to partner with MSIL in the endeavour to provide customized offerings to our customers particularly during the ongoing COVID19 pandemic"

The shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading at Rs 5,347, higher by Rs 106 or 2 per cent, on the BSE. HDFC Bank shares had gained 34 points or 3.5 per cent at Rs 937, on the BSE. The BSE Sensex had jumped 403 points or 1.2 per cent at 32012 and the NSE Nifty had added 119 points or 1.2 per cent at the time.