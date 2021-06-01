Maruti Suzuki Posts Sale Of 46,555 Units In May 2021

Maruti Suzuki Sales: Alto and S-Presso sales came in at 4,760 units.

The country's largest car maker - Maruti Suzuki - reported total sales of 46,555 units in May 2021. Sales of its mini segment which include models such as Alto and S-Presso came in at 4,760 units. Compact segment which include cars like WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S came in at 20,343 units.

Total domestic passenger car sales came in at 32,903 versus 13,702 units during the same month last year.

During the month of May, the company shut production from 1st May through 16th May so as to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes. In May 2020, the company witnessed production disruption owing to lockdowns. Since neither of the two months had normal production, the sales volume of May 2021 are not comparable with May 2020, Maruti Suzuki said in a press release.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 33,771 units, sales to other OEMs 1,522 units and exports of 11,262 units, the country's largest car maker added.

Maruti Suzuki shares ended 0.05 per cent lower at Rs 7,084 after it reported May sales numbers.