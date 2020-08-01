Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Rise Nearly 2% To 1 Lakh Vehicles In July

Maruti Suzuki said its total exports dropped 27.01% to 6,757 vehicles last month

Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported total sales of 1,00,000 vehicles in the domestic market last month, including passenger as well as commercial vehicles. That marked a rise of 1.82 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago. Total passenger vehicle sales increased 1.34 per cent to 97,768 vehicles, according to the country's largest carmaker by market share. The sales report comes days after the auto major reported its first quarterly loss in 17 years, as a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 hurt its sales.

In the "mini" segment, which comprises its Alto and S-Presso models, Maruti Suzuki said sold 17,258 vehicles in July 2020, up 49.07 per cent compared to 11,577 units in the year-ago period.

In the "compact" segment, including its Wagon R, Swift and Dzire models, sales dropped 10.40 per cent to 51,529 vehicles.

Sales of its mid-size Ciaz model declined 45.64 per cent to 1,303 units.

Sales of utility vehicles and vans rose 10.75 per cent to 27,678 vehicles, data from Maruti Suzuki showed.

Maruti Suzuki India said it remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. "All production and sales continue to take place fully consistent with all safety requirements for employees and customers. This is subject to compliance with all COVID 19-related constraints," the company said.

Maruti Suzuki reported total sales of 1,66,165 vehicles in the first four months of current financial year (April-July), down 64.51 per cent compared to the year-ago period.