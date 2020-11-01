Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Grew 19.8% In October

Maruti Suzuki posted total sales of 182,448 units in October 2020, a growth of 18.9 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki on Sunday reported rise of 19.8 per cent in total domestic sales to 172,862 units in October, as against 144,277 units in the corresponding period last year, Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The improved sales numbers come at a time when the government is gradually easing the restrictions imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. The company had take a huge hit in wake pf the lockdown imposed in late March, reporting a quarterly loss in July - the first time since its listing in 2003.

Maruti Suzuki posted total sales of 182,448 units in October 2020. This is a growth of 18.9 per cent over the same period of the previous year.

Sales of compact car segment, including the Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire models, increased by 26.6 per cent to 95,067 units in October as against 75,094 cars in the corresponding month last year.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, increased 9.9 per cent to 25,396 units in the month under consideration, as against 23,108 in the same month a year ago.

But the sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined marginally by 0.3 per cent to 28,462 units in October compared to 28,537 units in the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki said it remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. All manufacturing, sales and service operations continue to take place consistent with safety requirements for employees and customers, it added.

The shares of Maruti Suzuki had ended lower by 2.2 per cent at Rs 6,956.20 in Friday's session.