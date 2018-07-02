Sensex Drops Over 100 Points, Nifty Below 10,700; Coal India, NTPC Fall 2% Each

Sensex, Nifty: Movement in the rupee and Brent crude prices guided investor sentiment.

The domestic stock markets started off the first day of the week on Monday on a negative note. The S&P BSE Sensex skidded 43.02 points or 0.12 per cent to trade at 35,545.22 in early morning trade. The Nifty50 index tripped 7.25 points or 0.07 per cent to trade at 10,721.55. At 9:49 am, Sensex was 121.19 points down and traded at 35,302.29 level. The NSE Nifty, at the same time, traded at 10,668.70 mark. Asian shares were also subdued, as trade tensions between the US and its trading partners still continues to be a key concern for investors. Movement in the rupee against the US dollar and fluctuations in global crude oil prices drove investor sentiments.

Top laggards in the 30-share Sensex pack were ONGC (-0.76 per cent), TCS (-0.93 per cent), ITC (-0.94 per cent), NTPC (-1.10 per cent), Coal India (-1.12 per cent) and Vedanta Limited (-1.25 per cent). Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Auto (+2.24 per cent), Tata Steel (+2.18 per cent), Tata Motors (+1.63 per cent), HeroMotoCorp (+1.54 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (+1.09 per cent) and Infosys (+0.90 per cent).

Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Hindustan Petroleum and UPL were leading the pack of Nifty gainers while main losers on the index in the morning session were NTPC, Vedanta, Coal India, ONGC and ITC.

Sectoral indices led by power, FMCG, PSU banks, infrastructure, capital goods and banking stocks were trading in the negative zone, falling up to 1.07 per cent.

In the forex market, the rupee strengthened by 13 paise to 68.33 against the dollar in early trade on Monday on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

In global share markets, Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.1 per cent today, with a survey of manufacturers showing sentiment had darkened a shade in the face of trade war threats.

Brent crude was down 61 cents at $78.62 a barrel, while US crude fell 62 cents to $73.53. The pullback was modest given US crude rallied more than 8 per cent last week, while Brent gained more than 5 per cent.

In terms of investments, provisional figures from the stock exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors sold scrips worth Rs. 1,380.94 crore during last week. Figures from the National Securities Depository (NSDL) revealed that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested in equities worth Rs. 528.41 crore, or $79.66 million, in the week ended on June 29. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 157.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,262.83 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Domestic stock markets closed Friday's session on a positive note. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 385.84 points to close at 35,423.48. The NSE's Nifty50 index rose 125.20 points and settled at 10,714.30. (With Agencies inputs)