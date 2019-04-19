Financial Markets To Remain Closed On Friday

The NSE Nifty 50 index had closed 0.29% at 11,752.80 on Thursday

Domestic financial markets will remain closed today for the Good Friday holiday. The capital and money markets will resume on Monday. On Thursday, the equity markets snapped a four-day winning run, and the rupee ended higher against the dollar after losses than extended to three sessions in a row. The markets - capital as well as forex - also remained closed on Wednesday for Mahavir Jayanti.

On Thursday, equity benchmark indexes S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed lower after a rally that lasted four sessions. The Sensex fell 135.36 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 39,140.28 for the day while the 50-scrip index, Nifty 50, shed 34.35 points, or 0.29 per cent, to settle at 11752.80. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.56 per cent.

The rupee advanced by 25 paise to shut shop at 69.35 against the US dollar on Thursday. The rupee opened at 69.48 and moved in a range of 69.61-69.33 before settling at 69.35 for the day. That marked the first gain in the rupee after three consecutive sessions of losses amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

The rupee had closed 18 paise lower at 69.60 against the US currency on Tuesday.

For the week, the Sensex added 373.17 points, or 0.96 per cent, while the Nifty moved 109.35 points - or 0.94 per cent - higher.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net invested Rs 15,311.56 crore worth of equities so far this month, data from National Securities Depository (NSDL) showed.

The rupee depreciated by a total 43 paise (0.62 per cent) against the greenback for the week.

(With agency inputs)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.