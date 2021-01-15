Man Industries (India) Ltd Board To Declare Quarterly Results On Thursday

Shares of Man Industries (India) Ltd was last trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange at Rs 83.05.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Man Industries (India) Ltd is scheduled for Thursday to review and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The trading window for dealing in shares of the company has been already closed from January 1, 2021, until 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results of the company for the quarter under review.

Man Industries (India) Ltd is a member of the Man Group of India. It is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large diameter carbon steel line pipes for various high pressure transmission applications for gas, crude oil, petrochemical products and drinking water.

Shares of Man Industries (India) Ltd was last trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange at Rs 83.05 — up 1.05 per cent from its previous close.

The total number of shares traded during the day was 27,137 in over 385 trades.

The stock hit an intraday high of Rs. 82.9 and intraday low of 79.95. The net turnover during the day was Rs. 2,202,939.

The stock hit an intraday high of Rs. 82.9 and intraday low of 79.95. The net turnover during the day was Rs 2,202,939.