Mahindra & Mahindra Surges As Bookings For New Thar Cross 9,000 Mark

Shares of Mumbai-based Mahindra & Mahindra jumped more than 4 per cent on Tuesday, after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) maker said that bookings for its newly launched SUV - the All-New Thar - crossed 9,000 since its launch on October 2. Mahindra & Mahindra shares rose as much as 4.28 per cent to Rs 633 at the strongest level of the day on the BSE. "The All-New Thar becomes the only SUV in the 4X4 lifestyle category to record this booking milestone in such a short span of time," Mahindra & Mahindra said in a press release.

The All New Thar starts from an ex-showroom Delhi price of Rs 9.80 lakh, the company said on its website.

"The All-New Thar has garnered a lot of interest from buyers and auto experts alike. Since its launch on October 2, 2020, the All-New Thar has received over 36,000 enquiries and more than 3.3 lakh website visitors," the auto major said.

"We are extremely happy with the overwhelming response and excitement that the All-New Thar has created. What is also encouraging is that the All-New Thar has resonated well with lifestyle seekers, families & women buyers, thereby opening up an entirely new set of customers for this iconic lifestyle 4X4 SUV," said Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer, automotive division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

Test drives for the All-New Thar has begun in phases, starting with 18 cities. The company will add 100 more cities on October 10, 2020 and test drives for the rest of the county will be available from October 15, 2020.

Earlier this month, Mahindra & Mahindra told exchanges that its auto sales rose 6 per cent to 35,920 units, registering a growth of 6 per cent in September.

At 10:49 am, Mahindra & Mahindra shares traded 3.85 per cent higher at Rs 630, outperforming the Sensex which was up nearly 1 per cent.