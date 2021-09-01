Cooking Gas Prices Hiked By Rs 25 Per Cylinder. Here Are The Latest Rates

This is the second price hike undertaken by the gas retailers within a month.

Petroleum companies increased price of a subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by Rs 25 per cylinder with effect from today, news agency ANI reported. Price of a subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 884.50 per cylinder in Delhi. This is the second price hike undertaken by the gas retailers within a month. On August 18, the gas companies had hiked the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 25 per cylinder. Likewise, price of 19 kilogram commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 19 per cylinder and will now cost Rs 1,693 per cylinder, according to ANI.

Here are the latest LPG cylinder prices in four metro cities:

City Price In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder With Effect From September 1 August 17 July 1 Delhi 884.50 859.50 834.50 Kolkata 911 886 861 Mumbai 884.50 859.50 834.50 Chennai 900.50 875.50 850.50

Currently the government provides 12 subsidised LPG cylinders of 14.2 kilograms to a household every year. The amount of the subsidy provided by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills varies from month to month.

Currently price of LPG cylinder is highest in Kolkata at Rs 911 per cylinder. Followed by Chennai where a 14.2 kilogram cylinder costs Rs 900.50.

LPG prices in the country are determined by prevailing crude oil prices in international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rate.