Domestic Cooking Gas Price Hiked Rs 50 Per Cylinder, First Increase Since October

Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder

Domestic cooking gas (or LPG) price was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on Tuesday, in line with a spike in international energy prices, sources said.

A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 949.50 in Delhi, marking the first increase in LPG rates since early October.

Prices have remained unchanged since early October despite the cost of raw materials spiralling.

Sources said a 5 kilogram (kg) LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 349, while the 10 kg composite bottle will come for Rs 669.

The 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2003.50.